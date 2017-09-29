Melaka chlorine gas leak: Residents move out to enable drum displacement

MELAKA, Sept 29 — About 250 residents in Kampung Tambak Paya have been told by the police to revacate their homes to enable displacement works involving seven chlorine gas drums this evening.

The residents will be temporarily accommodated at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Tambak Paya.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Superintendent (Operations) Kamarulzaman Mohd Din said the gas drums would be returned to the owner in Rawang, Selangor, accompanied by the Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) and the police.

He said the police were asked to instruct the residents staying within a one-kilometre radius to evacuate at 5.30pm, for their safety.

“The displacement works are expected to end before midnight and the residents will be allowed to return home after that,” he told reporters at the scene here. — Bernama