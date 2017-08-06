Melaka aspires to excel in agriculture says CM

MELAKA, Aug 6 — The Melaka state government will continue to increase the percentage of agricultural activities from four to five per cent in an effort to make the state the country’s agriculture showcase.

Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the move needed to be supported by the output of innovative products to produce competitive modern agropreneurs capable of contributing to the food production in the state and country.

“Even though Melaka is now undergoing rapid physical development along the coastal areas and agricultural land giving way to development, I believe it would not be an obstacle for the state to become a showcase in agricultural.

“We could see agricultural, plantation, livestock and fisheries sectors thriving in the state and food production has not been affected,” he told reporters after launching the 2017 Melaka level Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPN) here yesterday.

Earlier he presented HPPN awards to farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in conjunction with the celebration which was attended by State Agriculture and Entrepreneurial Development Committee chairman Datuk Hasan Abdul Rahman and Melaka Farmers’ Organisation chairman Datuk Abu Pit. — Bernama