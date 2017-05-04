Megadeth frontman thanks PAS for no protest

File picture shows the Megadeth concert at Fort Canning Park, 2012 in Singapore. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Dave Mustaine, frontman for US thrash metal band Megadeth, thanked PAS for giving a pass on protesting against its concert there this evening. Megadeth’s frontman Dave Mustaine tweeted to thank PAS for not protesting against its concert.

“Thank you. If there is a song that offends Malaysians or their faith, please tell me. I wish to offend no one here. We cut songs for China,” Mustaine tweeted on his personal account at about 11am local time.

He was responding to Twitter user, Hasbullah Najib who had reached out to the former through the microblogging website to state that there would be no protest at the Megadeth concert scheduled today.

The Malaysian also attached in his Twitter posting a link to a news report by Malaysiakini that quoted PAS Youth leaders denying that it had planned a protest.

However, the party did voice its disapproval and questioned why the authorities had allowed the concert to be held despite having prevented the band from performing here in 2001.

“PAS Youth is questioning the authorities’ resolve in addressing this event, when they so clearly tout the Islamic entertainment guidelines,” the movement’s information chief, Hishamudin Abdul Karim, said in a statement.

PAS Youth has a history of protesting against Western musicians.

Last year, it did so against US pop singer Selena Gomez who held a concert in Shah Alam, due to her “sexiness”.