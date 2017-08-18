MEF: Repeated health screenings costly, ineffective

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi announced that beginning January 1, foreign workers must now undergo four health screenings. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Forcing four health screenings for each foreign worker would put undue burden on businesses, said the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

MEF executive director Datuk Samsuddin Bardan explained that each health screening will cost the employer around RM180 to RM190.

According to the Berita Harian newspaper, Samsuddin also questioned the effectiveness of the repeated screenings in curbing the spread of infectious disease.

“Multiple health screenings won't work,” he was quoted as saying, adding that foreign workers were already screened prior to arrival.

Instead, he argued that a better solution would be to tighten current health screening mechanisms and focus on controlling the influx of illegal immigrants.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi announced that beginning January 1, foreign workers must now undergo four health screenings: before entering the country, a month after arrival, at the end of the first year, and finally at the end of the second year here.

Samsuddin questioned the need to screen workers a month after arrival, saying it was better to ensure the pre-departure medical tests matched Malaysia’s required standards.

He then asserted that the larger problem was undocumented workers or those who obtained “unofficial” health screenings, and that the government should be focusing on these instead.