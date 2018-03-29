Medical graduate jailed 10 years for pimping 14-year-old girl in KL

A medical graduate of a university in Egypt was today sentenced to 10 years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes against Children, for living on the earnings of prostitution involving a 14-year-old girl. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, March 29 — A medical graduate of a university in Egypt was today sentenced to 10 years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes against Children, for living on the earnings of prostitution involving a 14-year-old girl.

Khairul Azzuar Yusoff, 30, was handed the punishment after he changed his plea to guilty for committing the offence at a hotel in Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur between 2pm and 3.30pm on January 26, 2017.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali ordered the sentence to run concurrently with the 10 years and two strokes meted out by Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge Datin M. Kunasundary yesterday (March 28), for pimping via the WeChat application, and living off prostitution.

Khairul Azzuar was also handed 14 years and two strokes by Kunasundary on March 23 for similar offences.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Jasmee Hameeza Jaafar urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence considering that Khairul Azzuar changed his plea to guilty only after a number of prosecution witnesses had been called instead of before the trial.

“This is a serious offence and is not only wrong in the eyes of the law but also in religion. The accused is an intelligent person and as an adult should be able to differentiate between right and wrong.

“This case involved a gullible child. I urge the court to impose an appropriate sentence so that the accused would repent and not repeat the offence when he gets out of jail,” she said, adding, the accused should not have taken advantage of a mere child.

However, in mitigation, counsel Suzanawati Ismail said her client was remorseful and should be allowed a second chance.

“My client is a medical and surgical student. He has repented and should be given a second chance; because of the case he is ostracised by his family and his future is destroyed.

“It was the victim who had looked for him and used the money for shopping. The victim stays free while the accused goes to prison,” submitted counsel.

According to the facts of the case, the victim confirmed to the police that she had been prostituting herself on the accused’s offer, and claimed she gave the money paid to her by two clients to the accused.

Meanwhile, Khairul Azzuar requested to be transferred to Sungai Buloh Prison to enable his parents and family to visit him conveniently.

However, the court said it did not have the jurisdiction to issue such order and advised him to apply to the Prison Department. — Bernama