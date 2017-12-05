Medic team at Umno assembly ready to carry out duties

Dr Zubir said the mobile hospital, which was assembled by Umno and furnished with eight sick beds, is operational from 7am to 11pm until the end of the assembly. — Picture by Hari AnggaraPETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — With this year’s Umno assembly being the last one before the 14th general election, the medical team from the Pusrawi International College of Medical Sciences (Picoms) said they are ready to receive double the number of referred cases as compared to the previous year.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Dr Zubir Sheikh Saad said the 16th general assembly had about 100 patients referred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital or Selayang Hospital for different cases, last year.

Having taken over for the first time in coordinating a medical team for the event, Dr Zubir said it was a great opportunity to give the final year students the exposure of handling a large-scale function.

Picom is fully owned by the Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan and was established in 2010.

“We hope that everything will be running smoothly, but we are prepared for the expected large number of patients up to 200 projected referred cases.

“So far the cases we have received have been moderate cases, with one referred case to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on the first day (Saturday) of operations, and another one this morning due to difficulty breathing,” said Dr Zubir, who said that 16 patients had visited the mobile hospital earlier today. .

A total of 186 medical personnel, consisting 18 doctors, lecturers, and final year students, were assigned on duty throughout the week and will be operating on two shifts from 7am to 3pm, and 3pm to 11 pm, said Dr Zubir.

He said the services provided were free-of-charge and open for all delegates and the public who require medical attention throughout the event.

“We have brought in all the necessary equipment here, including ECG (electrocardiogram) machines, suction pump, emergency trolley, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, to name a few, that would be used to treat mild cases.

“Medical screening will also be provided for the public on Thursday morning, after the raising of the Sang Saka Bangsa flag ceremony,” said Dr Zubir, adding that five counters with two officers on duty each would cater to the screenings.

At present, the medical screening is only available for the press members at the media centre, with six medical personnel on duty, he said.

Dr Zubir said in emergency cases, six ambulances - two from Health ministry and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and one from Picom and the Fire and Rescues Department — were available to transfer patients to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital or Selayang Hospital.

He added the mobile hospital also provides an outpatient pharmacy dispensing services.

“For the Prime Minister and his Deputy, there is a special team provided by the Health ministry from Selayang Hospital.

“We are working closely together with the ministry in coordinating our services to the delegates and public,” he said.

The Umno General Assembly starts today to Dec 9, with expected attendance of 5,739 delegates.