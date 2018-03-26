Media groups sceptical of anti-fake news Bill, say open to abuse

A billboard advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news is pictured along Jalan SS20/27, Damansara Jaya March 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Media groups have expressed serious reservation over the recently-tabled Anti-Fake News Bill 2018, which they believe may be open to abuse.

The National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJ) said the Bill has wide-reaching implications for the media industry, due to heavy penalties imposed on sources, publishers and funders, as well as the Bill’s capacity to force media organisations in removing articles via ex-parte applications.

“We are gravely concerned in allowing one party to have unquestionable power to remove articles it disagrees with could be easily abused,” the NUJ said in a statement.

It said existing laws addressing similar issues of contentious news and social media posts have lighter penalties than the Bill.

“NUJ urges the Government to re-examine the act in depth together with other relevant bodies before it is implemented so as to clearly define the application of said Act.”

Similarly, Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) said the Bill’s definition of fake news is too broad, and that this could be used to stifle free speech and expression.

“We also believe that the RM500,000 fine and 10 years jail term prescribed for offenders under the Bill is excessive,

“This is more so when the same hefty penalties also apply to those who provide financial assistance or abet in the production of ‘fake news’,” said Geramm in a statement.

It urged all its supporters to join its online Twitter campaign, claiming it is an attempt to reclaim the rights of journalists in performing their duties.

The campaign, which is also extended across to other platforms, will have the hashtag #twoplustwo to protest the #FakeNews Bill.

“We urge supporters to retweet messages via our Twitter @mediageramm from 10am tomorrow until the final debate of the Anti-Fake News Bill, in hope that the concerns would be raised in Parliament.

“Geramm believes the best tool to fight against fake news is not with another oppressive law, but through enforcing rights to freedom of information,” it said.