Media groups demand grounds for probe on news portal

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak confirmed that a report has been filed with the MCMC against The Malaysian Insight. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Press freedom groups urged the government today to state the exact provisions of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) investigation against a news portal.

Failing to do so, WAN-IFRA Media Freedom Committee (Malaysia), the Institute of Journalists Malaysia (IoJM) and Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm), in a joint statement, said the action will just be an addition to a long list of criminal investigations against news portals that has only served to curtail press freedom.

“The claims of ‘insult’ against the PM, which has been repeated over the past two days during the general assembly of Umno, the largest ruling party in the country, has not been backed up by any examples or any proof whatsoever.

“It is concerning that a government agency (MCMC) should be so quick to announce a probe against a news agency based on complaints that have not been backed by any proof of intent to ‘insult’ the Prime Minister, as alleged,” the groups said.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak confirmed that a report has been filed with the MCMC after several Umno delegates made grouses against The Malaysian Insight in their speeches during the Malay political party’s ongoing general assembly earlier this week.

The complaints, among others that were reported, claimed that the portal had insulted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the government.