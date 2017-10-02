Media gather as early as 1.30am for Kim Jong-nam murder trial

People watch a television showing news reports of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a railway station in Seoul February 14, 2017. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — The Shah Alam Court complex became the focus of local and international media eager to cover the trial today of the two women charged with murdering Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

More than 100 media personnel were already gathered at the premises by 6am and a few had even come as early as 1.30am.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, are accused with four others still at large, of killing Kim Chol, 45, at the Kuala Lumpur 2 International Airport (klia2) departure hall at 9am on February 13 this year.

A counter for media to register for access to trial proceedings was opened at the court complex lobby from 7.30am till 8.30am.

Two tables were provided for the local and international media to register separately. The journalists were also required to surrender their mobile phones, camera and recording devices to court policemen and undergo security screening.

The court only prepared 20 seats for the media to follow the proceedings while photographers and cameramen were not allowed to enter the lobby. Security was tight with a substantial number of policemen at the grounds.

The convoy carrying Doan and Siti Aisyah in dark bulletproof jackets arrived at 8am.

The women were first charged on March 1 at Sepang Magistrate’s Court.

On July 28, Shah Alam High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin set 23 days for hearing, commencing today till November 30. — Bernama