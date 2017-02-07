Mechanic drowns at Chamang waterfall

KUANTAN, Feb 7 — A picnic trip for three friends turned tragic when one of them drowned at the Chamang waterfall in Bentong today.

Bentong police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said the victim, A. Magentran, 30, a mechanic in Gombak, disappeared after taking a dive.

“Subsequently, his friends searched for him but they could not locate him.

His body was found at 5.50pm,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Mansor said the search and rescue operation involved the police, the Civil Defence Force, firemen and the volunteer firemen.

In KANGAR, a differently-abled man was found drowned in the sea near Kuala Perlis here today.

Kangar police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the victim, Sheikh Shereel Nor Samsudin, 24, had earlier followed his father to the Al-Husin Mosque nearby.

“After realising the son missing, the father searched the area and then spotted Sheikh Shereel in difficulties in the sea.

“He shouted for help and a passer-by went to the victim’s aid, but failed to save him,” he added. — Bernama