MCPF demands explanation from Ministry of Education on problematic schools

Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation senior vice-president, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, November 23, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has asked the education ministry to provide explanation to the management, parent-teacher associations (PTAs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), pertaining to schools at risk of serious disciplinary and drug problems.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said the authorities should be transparent and open when addressing the issue as to ensure that none of the schools was unjustly placed on the ‘hot spot’ list.

“I hope the education ministry can help explain to the management and PTA of the schools involved on why they were included on the ‘hot spot’ list since some of them claimed it was unfair to include them in the list.

“Officials from the ministry and police should also visit the schools to carry out a fair judgement,” he said.

Lee said all parties and relevant stakeholders should play their roles to help the authorities address the disciplinary and drug problems in schools, as well as find an enduring solution to tackle the issue.

It was reported on Thursday that the ministry had identified 402 schools as being ‘hot spots’ for disciplinary and drug problems.

It was also reported that a committee had been set up at the ministry level to address the problems with the cooperation of the police, PTAs, NGOs and the alumni of the schools concerned.

Lee said the stakeholders should also support the ministry’s plan to cooperate with other ministries and agencies under the National Blue Ocean Strategy approach to address the problem. — Bernama