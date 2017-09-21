MCMC tells users affected by data verification exercise to re-register their details

MCMC said users who are affected by the recent data verification exercise should re-register their details and contact their respective service providers for specific enquiries. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — Users who are affected by the recent data verification exercise conducted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications companies (telcos) are advised to re-register their details and contact their respective service providers for specific enquiries on the data verification exercise.

MCMC, in a statement, today said an Industry Task Force for Data Verification was formed recently between MCMC and telcos aimed to verify the integrity of prepaid subscriber’s database and to rectify unmatched data from service provider’s database.

It said the verification exercise, which began in April and concluded at the end of May, revealed that a total of 708,392 numbers were found to be unmatched.

“The result of the verification were then shared with the respective service providers on June 5 and they were given until December 31 to take the necessary action,” it said.

MCMC said service providers should suspend and terminate the prepaid services immediately if users’ information were found to be inaccurate or falsely registered and were unable to be rectified within the stipulated time given.

“Upon termination, the remaining balance for the prepaid services will be forfeited and service providers are under no obligation to re-issue the same number to the users during any new registration in the future,” said MCMC.

To ensure the integrity of the database, MCMC said it would regularly audit the registration data by the service providers and its representatives.

MCMC said this was also part of the efforts in its review on the Guidelines on Registration of End-Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Service, to strengthen the registration process to address false registration issues, security and data integrity. This will ensure the interest and rights of consumers are being protected and looked after.

It said any breach of the guidelines was an offence under the Service Provider’s License Condition and action could be taken under Section 242 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

As of 2016, it said, 64 compounds had been issued by MCMC amounting to RM3.17 million for non-compliance to the guidelines. — Bernama