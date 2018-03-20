MCMC says will check on Cambridge Analytica activities in Malaysia

MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Mazlan Ismail speaks during the launch of the new moblie application for the Sebenarnya.my portal in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonCYBERJAYA, March 20 — Local Internet regulators are not aware of Cambridge Analytica's past efforts in Malaysia but will check up on the big data firm whose executives were secretly recorded boasting they could corrupt politicians.

Commenting on the firm's claim that it was engaged to be part of an election campaign in Kedah during 2013, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief operating officer Datuk Mazlan Ismail it may simply be self promotion.

“Maybe in order to gain public confidence, they quote something...

“But it's alright. We can check, “ Mazlan said when met at the sidelines of an MCMC event here.

Cambridge Analytica exploded into public attention this week after UK's Channel 4 News reported yesterday, based on secretly recorded video, that the firm's executives claimed to have secretly stage-managed Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaigns in the hotly contested 2013 and 2017 elections.

Cambridge Analytica executives were also recorded claiming they could use bribes, former spies and Ukrainian sex workers to entrap politicians around the world.

It is also accused of using deception to access the data of over 50 million Facebook users.

The firm, which also worked on US President Donald Trump's election campaign, denied the allegations.

Cambridge Analytica claims a presence in five locations worldwide including here in Malaysia.