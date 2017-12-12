MCMC probes five from TMI over editorial on forex RCI

File picture shows The Malaysian Insight chief executive officer Jahabar Sadiq who was among summoned by the MCMC over an article on the RCI that investigated Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange losses. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has called up five people from news portal The Malaysian Insight over an editorial criticising a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) that investigated Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange losses.

The portal’s chief executive officer Jahabar Sadiq was among those summoned.

MCMC officers were said to be investigating the news portal after a report was lodged by Jaringan Melayu Malaysia that claimed the news organisation had poked fun at the RCI.

“Officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the agency was responding to a report by Jaringan Melayu Malaysia, which said TMI had made fun of the RCI,” in an article on The Malaysian Insight today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak last week said TMI was being investigated for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

This came after several Umno delegates raised concern about the news portal’s articles allegedly insulting Najib during the party’s general assembly last week.