MCMC: Malaysians still falling for online hoaxes

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission says Malaysians still have trouble differentiating hoax posts from genuine ones on social media. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Some Malaysians participating in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) “media literacy” classes had trouble differentiating hoax posts from genuine ones on social media.

In a report by The Star newspaper today, the MCMC said it held classes for around 900,000 people this year, in which it showed examples of fake stories involving MH370, celebrity news and the US presidential election.

The classes were held at 700 1Malaysia Internet Centres (PI1M).

“The (fake) websites are not even as sophisticated as those in the United States, but as long as it reads like something from a newspaper, they can’t tell the difference,” MCMC advocacy and outreach senior director Eneng Faridah Iskandar told The Star.

“People are beginning to wise up (to fake news) but it can’t happen without a focused education programme. We have a high user and penetration rate, but we are still not media-literate,” she said.

The report did not include data on the proportion of attendees who could not differentiate fake stories from real, categorising this only as “many”.

Eneng Faridah also expressed concerns that reaction to fake news could further stoke extremist sentiments in Malaysia.

“We have already produced nine suicide bombers who were influenced by what they saw on Facebook,” she said.

She added that from the total of 5,044 websites blocked this year, none of the blocks were due to false information.

“We don’t want to be the Internet’s clearing house. People who consume the news also have roles in their subsequent actions,” she said, adding that the commission had no authoritative standing to verify or reject social media news.

According to the 2016 Reuters Institute Digital News Report, 69 per cent of Malaysians get their news from social media, the second highest in the Asia Pacific behind Hong Kong.