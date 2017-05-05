MCMC does not spy on WhatsApp users, Salleh says

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said that all along, the ministry had only been advising the people against abusing the social media as they were bound by the country’s laws and regulations. — Bernama picKUCHING, May 5 — The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is only a regulatory body and does not monitor or spy on what WhatsApp users write in the application, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Recent posts which alleged that the commission was monitoring content in the application was “absolutely false news”, he said to reporters today after officiating at the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2017 Biz World.

Salleh said that all along, the ministry had only been advising the people against abusing the social media as they were bound by the country’s laws and regulations.

“While we have the freedom to speak and write, we do not have the freedom to post allegations or rumours which can threaten the country’s stability and, ultimately, destroy it.

“The MCMC is only a regulatory body. Some other authorities will take the necessary action if people are found to post allegations and wild rumours in the social media,” he said.

On the plan by Sarawak to set up its own multimedia and communications authority, namely Sarawak Multimedia and Communications Authority or SMCA, Salleh said it was “a very positive development” for the state to move ahead.

“With such a dedicated authority, Sarawak can speed up the process of upgrading its ICT system.

“We, at the federal level, are ready to give our fullest cooperation. We may set up a committee between the state and us to help implement smoothly what we have planned for the state,” he said.

Salleh said there were allocations for the construction of communications towers to further boost broadband speed and penetration.

“We are, in fact, meeting the Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, this afternoon to hold further discussions on this,” he said. —Bernama