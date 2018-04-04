MCMC denies sending ‘digital monitoring’ message

MCMC also advised the public who have received the fake message to lodge a report. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised the public not to believe the fake message “Digital Monitoring of all Smartphone Users” which has gone viral on WhatsApp.

In a statement here today, MCMC also denied that the message came from it.

“So, if you receive any such message, do not pass it on,” the commission said.

MCMC also advised the public who have received the fake message to lodge a report with it through the Hotline number 1800 188 030.

The report can also be made through the fax number 03-8688 1880, SMS sent to 15888, WhatsApp message to 016-2206 262, email to aduanskmm@cmc.gov.my, or the website https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/ — Bernama