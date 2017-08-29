Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

McDonald’s Malaysia all sold out of Durian McFlurry, promises 2018 return

McDonald's Malaysia said it would bring back the popular dessert in 2018. — Facebook/McDonald’s Malaysia picMcDonald's Malaysia said it would bring back the popular dessert in 2018. — Facebook/McDonald’s Malaysia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — McDonald’s Malaysia announced today it was all sold out of its limited-edition Durian McFlurry dessert.

In a Facebook post, McDonald’s thanked customers for their overwhelming support, saying that the dessert sold five times more than anticipated.

“As the product is made from real D24 Durian fruits, we won’t be able to get any extra stocks this year,” the company said in its post. The dessert will return in 2018, the company promised.

The dessert started selling officially August 24 nationwide though it was introduced a week earlier in East Malaysia.

