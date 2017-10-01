MCA wing urges cops to block protests against Klang’s ‘German F&B Party’

Selangor MCA Youth’s Chng Khai Krun had yesterday lodged a police report in response to Selangor Umno’s alleged warning that it would protest against the ‘Centro German F&B Party’ event. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The youth wing of Selangor MCA has called on the police to prevent anyone from holding illegal protests against a German food and beverage party in a Klang mall.

Selangor MCA Youth’s Chng Khai Krun, who is also the party’s Bandar Baru Berkeley Klang branch chief, had yesterday lodged a police report in response to Selangor Umno’s alleged warning that it would protest against the “Centro German F&B Party” event.

“Hope the police investigates and takes the appropriate action to stop and reject the issuing of permits to anyone or any organisations that call for the organising of illegal protests at Klang’s Centro mall’s upcoming German F&B Party, in order to protect the safety of Klang residents and participants,” he was quoted saying by local daily Sin Chew Daily.

The event was scheduled to be held on October 12 to 13 from 5pm to 11pm on both days.

Chng said that he personally did not consume beef due to his religious belief, but noted that he would not stop others from eating it as it is everyone’s right to make their own choices on beef consumption.

He said that similarly the decision to drink or not to drink alcoholic beverages was the right of each ethnic community and that everyone should be given mutual respect.

Chng claimed that Selangor Umno information chief Datuk Zein Isma Ismail’s objection to the Klang event contained racial undertones and went against the government policy of moderation, pointing out that Malaysia is a multiracial country with constitutional freedom such as in terms of religion and equal rights.

Yesterday, North Klang district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said police have yet to receive any application for the “Centro German F&B Party” event, adding that it will not approve a permit for the event as it would serve alcoholic beverages to guests.

“The police will not allow (the event to be organised) just like the recent order by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who wanted the police to ensure there will be no beer fest,” he was quoted saying by national news agency Bernama.

On Wednesday, local daily Sin Chew Daily reported Klang Municipal Council president Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin as saying that the organiser would be allowed to hold the Klang event if it complies with several conditions, including barring Muslims from entering the event’s area and obtaining approval from authorities such as the police and Customs department.

He said the event also had to change its name to “Centro German F&B Party” and could not use the word “Oktoberfest”.

He said the decision was made as it was a private event held on private premises.

Sin Chew Daily had said the Centro Mall had in the past years held similar events.

Local daily Sinar Harian today reported that MPK’s decision for conditional approval of the Klang event was arrived through a majority vote, where 10 DAP and six PKR councillors voted in favour and five PAS MPs objected.