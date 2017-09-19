MCA veep to take legal action against DAP lawmakers over land buy claims

Chew asserted that Yeo had in the video made deliberate and malicious defamatory remarks related to the land purchase to suggest she was unfit for public office, unethical and untrustworthy. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — MCA vice-president Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun denied today that she was instrumental in her party’s purchase of a piece of land in Selangor, allegedly below market price.

She also promised to take legal action against her two DAP accusers, Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin and Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua whom she accused of perpetuating lies against her.

“After consulting my lawyers, I have been advised to and have now decided to commence legal actions against Yeo Bee Yin for her false allegations in a video recording alleging that I have been instrumental in helping MCA Selangor to buy a piece of land below market value in the year 2006/2007 and also forced the eviction of the squatters therein,” Chew said in a statement.

She asserted that Yeo had in the video made deliberate and malicious defamatory remarks related to the land purchase to suggest she was unfit for public office, unethical and untrustworthy for being allegedly corrupt and had abused her position.

“I do hereby state that I am neither in the District Land Committee or a member of the State Exco and do not partake in any decisions nor have the authority to approve any application of any land under the jurisdiction of the Selangor state government at the relevant time,” Chew said.

She also expressed her disappointment with Pua whom she labelled “ignorant and illiterate” of the facts about Selangor land matters and said she will direct her lawyers to stop the MP from “repeating his lies against me”.

Yeo and Pua had previously accused MCA of underpaying a piece of land in Kampung Chempaka, an area within Chew’s constituency when the latter was a member of the Selangor government in 2007.

According to the DAP duo, the one-acre land was worth RM400 per square foot, which would have priced it at about RM18 million compared to the RM50,000 that MCA paid then and is now allegedly trying to convert from its current zoning as a “water body” into one for commercial purposes.

In an immediate response to Chew’s legal action announcement, Yeo and Pua said the MCA leader was “free” to take action as she saw fit, but that they stood by their previous assertions against her, including in the video post.

“We find absolutely nothing defamatory in the above questions and facts, which were expressed in the purported defamatory video published by Yeo on her Facebook and our joint press conferences over the issue. Hence there is absolutely no reason for the video to be taken down,” the DAP duo said in a joint statement today.

“However, our genuine advice to the former Deputy Minister is, if she is concerned about her political reputation being damaged, she will be much better off winning the hearts and minds of the people by declaring that all parcels of land alienated by state governments all over the country to MCA be returned to the respective state governments, failing which the premium for the parcels of land be paid in full,” they added.