MCA to amend party constitution to raise youth membership

MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan. ― Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan said the Chinese ruling party will seek to amend its constitution aimed at increasing its youth representation.



He added that the amendments will be raised in an extraordinary general meeting this March 5, Chinese newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported today.

The amendments will include giving the MCA Youth chief and MCA Wanita chief automatic membership in the party presidential council, and allowing them to automatically become central delegates.

“Because the youths now don’t feel like being restricted by political parties, even any village groups or associations are also facing this problem, because youths will think that there is no use even if they join, as there won’t be any opportunities for them to perform,” he was quoted saying.



He believed that the structural changes in the form of the proposed amendments will encourage more youths to join MCA.

Ong said that there could be another proposed amendment where one of MCA Wanita’s central delegates will constitutionally be required to be aged 40 and below, adding that this will be put up for voting in March once it is approved by the women wing’s own central committee.

“The above proposal is about making party members younger, so there will have to be an age limit in the Wanita list of central delegates, if it is put in black and white in the party constitution, then one of the central delegates must be like MCA Youth, be below 40.

“MCA Youth needed time to adjust after it brought down the age (requirement) in the past, currently the situation has gradually stabilised. MCA needs to give more support and aid to MCA Youth, so that MCA Youth would have even more appeal to attract more youths to join MCA,” he said.

