MCA taking federal territory issue too lightly, says Guan Eng

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has accused MCA of not taking national issues seriously. — Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 ― The MCA is taking too lightly a minister’s suggestion to make Penang a federal territory, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He accused the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party of being ignorant and said it was “just like the three monkeys who see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil”.

“That's the problem with MCA, they never look at national issues seriously,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He was responding to a statement by Senator Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun today, who accused the Penang state government of overreacting to the federal territory proposal by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

She claimed the “overreaction” by DAP in launching the “I Love Penang” counter-campaign was purely a plot to incite the sentiments of Penangites for political gain.

Lim said Chew was not from Penang and claimed this was why she took a very superficial view of the “threat to Penang”.

“That's why they have lost support. They don't look at issues seriously,” he said.

On the “I Love Penang” campaign, Lim said the state executive council today agreed to launch the campaign to counter the threat of federalising Penang.

“State exco Chow Kon Yeow will be leading the campaign,” he said.

He said the campaign is the state government's response to the federal government's threat “using love” instead of hatred.

Lim mooted the “I love Penang” campaign after the Federal Territories Minister proposed that the northern state be made a federal territory.

Tengku Adnan claimed the Malays were sidelined in Penang and that only by making the state a federal territory, the Malays here will be protected. He later reportedly said “all races” in Penang were affected.