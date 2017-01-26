MCA supports snap state election for Sabah, says Liow

BENTONG, Jan 26 (Bernama) — The MCA supports a snap state election for Sabah and is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) can record a big win, said its president, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

“Strong ties between the federal government and the Sabah state government has been proven. I believe that Sabahans will support the BN leadership.

“I fully support if the chief minister and the state government decide to call the state election early because they have worked hard to develop Sabah,” he said after launching a Road Safety Campaign and Chinese New Year celebration of East Coast Expressway here, today.

A local newspaper reported today that the Sabah state government would call a state election before the end of the current term next year (2018).

Liow, who is also Minister of Transport, said the majority of votes won by BN candidates in Sabah show that Sabahans believe in what have been implemented.

This was based on federal government projects in Sabah, including by MOT, such as port development and railway network projects in Sabah and Sarawak with allocation of RM2 billion. — Bernama