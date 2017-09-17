MCA sec-gen: PM’s remarks ‘distorted’

Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan said an online news portal reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s remarks from the Malaysian Chinese Patriotic Rally on Saturday without proper context. ― Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — An online news portal reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s remarks from the Malaysian Chinese Patriotic Rally on Saturday without proper context, said Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan.

The MCA secretary-general said Najib’s speech must be digested in its entirety, as excerpts may not be seen in the correct light without the accompanying context.

“Our premier had stressed on the nation’s fight against terrorists such as the Islamic State (IS). Once the nation’s peace and stability are destroyed by these undesirable elements, all ethnicities in the country will suffer.

“Unfortunately, the online media had reported the prime minister’s out of context, deliberately pinpointing certain words, in its mischievous title,” he said in a statement.

One media outlet reported Najib as saying that the Chinese would be the first to be targeted if there was no peace in the country.

Ong explained that Najib sought to highlight the fact that the ethnic Chinese were entrepreneurial and predominantly non-Muslim, and as such, would logically be more natural targets for IS and other terrorists.

He further noted that Najib was sharing his thoughts at an event with Chinese business and community leaders, and this should have been viewed positively rather than in the manner allegedly intended by the news portal.

Najib was also commending the Chinese community for its contribution to Malaysia’s development, Ong said when accusing the media outlet of ignoring this to focus on one remark to distort the prime minister’s entire message.

“This appears to be an attempt to fabricate a wrong impression of the prime minister as if he is threatening the Chinese community,” he concluded.