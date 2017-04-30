MCA says no surprise if PAS dumps PKR

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says breakdowns in cooperation among Opposition parties are predictable as their relationships are based on political expediency. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― Breakdowns in cooperation among Opposition parties are predictable as their relationships are based on political expediency, said MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The public should not be shocked if Islamist party PAS formally decides to cut ties with PKR after its Muktamar this week, he added.

Liow, who is transport minister, said the two parties’ actions in administering Selangor were evidence enough that they only worked for personal gain.

He said the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact was given a strong mandate in Selangor, where it has a supermajority in the state assembly that gave it the power to legislate laws that benefit the public.

“But, they look out for their own interest first, by raising salaries and they changed their Menteri Besar,” he was quoted by The Star Online as saying.

PAS is set to review its links to PKR over the latter’s continued cooperation with DAP and Amanah. The Islamist party yesterday resolved not to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the newest member of the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact.

Separately, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday expressed hope that PAS will not cut ties with his party.

He said sections calling for an end to the two parties’ relationship were isolated elements.

“I am confident that the PAS leadership will decide in the spirit of the grand coalition, he said yesterday during the launch of Penang PKR convention 2017,” he was quoted as saying by the New Sunday Times.

He also declined to comment on the exchange between leaders in PKR and PAS over the potential split.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urged PAS leaders to immediately quit their posts in the Selangor government if the Islamist party decides to end ties with PKR.

But newly-elected PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, the son of Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, countered by saying his party’s representatives need not resign as Selangor state executive councillors as they were “not appointed by PKR.”