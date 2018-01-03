MCA: Return status quo, EC’s redelineation would distort PJ Utara seat

Deputy Chairman of MCA PJ Utara branch Ch'ng Soo Chau briefing the media after the objection hearing at Concorde Hotel Shah Alam on January 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, Jan 3 ― MCA has called for the status quo to be returned to the constituency today, after the Election Commission's (EC) proposed redrawing of electoral boundaries.

Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara MCA vice-chairman Ch'ng Soo Chau said the party was in the opinion that any constituency should be confined between 100,000 or less voters.

“It is too big for any MP to manage this constituency and as a matter of fact the seat of Bukit Lanjan is bigger than the existing constituency in terms of total area covered that stretches to parts of Selayang and Sungai Buloh.

“Therefore we would be appealing to the EC to restore the status quo of the parliamentary seat to two state assembly seats instead of three,” he said at the objection hearing held at Concorde Hotel here.

The redelineation process would see Bukit Lanjan absorbed into the constituency and Damansara Utama to be renamed to Bandar Utama.

Ch'ng said the proposed Damansara (P106) seat that would replace Petaling Jaya Utara constituency has two state seats, Kampung Tunku (N35) with about 32,000 voters and Damansara Utama (N36) with about 50,000 voters.

“Both seats represents the unique characteristics of Petaling Jaya and if N37 Bukit Lanjan seat is added it would dilute the special characteristics that make up Petaling Jaya for what it is today,” he said.

DAP’s Tony Pua won the PJ Utara seat in 2013 against MCA’s Chew Hoong Ling with a 44,672 majority.