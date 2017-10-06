MCA rejects Mat Taib’s call for BN to only target Malay seats

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says that BN is a multicultural party and seat allocations have always been done bearing the ‘spirit of BN’. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― An Umno leader's suggestion for Barisan Nasional to focus on Malay seats in order to regain Selangor was untenable, said Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The MCA president said that BN was a multicultural party and seat allocations have always been done bearing the “spirit of BN”.

“No. BN is a party that is inclusive, and we are working as a multiracial party. So it is not a one-race party,” he said when asked about Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib’s idea.

The former Selangor mentri besar told Malay Mail Online that he believes BN could win back Selangor in the general election if it focuses on Malay-majority state seats.

He said this included state seats controlled by PAS, claiming the Islamist party could no longer champion the interests of the Malay community as they have been weakened with the exit of some leaders and the formation of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

The Umno leader stressed that he did not mean the Chinese and Indians would be neglected as BN would still ensure their interests are being met, but having Malays in control of politics would ensure “stability”.