MCA proposes Lee Chee Leong as Kampar candidate for GE14

In GE13, Lee, 60, contested in the Kampar parliamentary seat and was defeated by DAP candidate Ko Chung Sen with a 5,400-majority vote. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KAMPAR, Jan 14 — MCA has proposed to field its party vice president Senator Datuk Lee Chee Leong as the candidate for the Kampar parliamentary constituency in the 14th General Election (GE14).

In addition, MCA also proposed the candidacy of Kampar MCA Division deputy chief Chang Gwo Chyang, 58, for the Malim Nawar state seat and Kampar Division secretary Daniel Wa Wai How, 30, for the Keranji state seat.

The matter was disclosed by MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in a media conference after a luncheon with non-governmental organisations here today.

Meanwhile Daniel Wa, who contested in the Keranji state seat in the last GE, also lost to DAP candidate Chen Fook Chye with 5,561 majority votes while Chang was defeated by Leong Cheok Kheng of DAP with 4,343 majority votes in the Malim Nawar state seat.

Liow said Lee, who is also Deputy Finance Minister, was nominated because the party was confident he could wrest back the Kampar seat from DAP.

“He (Lee) is a man of few words but he is always working hard, we need a leader like him who is highly committed to serve the people,” he said.

On Gwo Chyang, Liow said the Kampar-born understood the needs of the people in the area while Daniel was a vibrant young man who could be the voice of especially the Chinese community here. — Bernama