MCA open to discussion with BN component parties on seat exchange for GE14

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks to the media on current issues impacting MCA and party direction at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2016. ― Bernama picKANGAR, Sept 3 — MCA is open to discussion with other Barisan Nasional (BM) component parties on the possibility to exchange seats to increase the chances of their candidates to win in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14).

Party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said seats allocation was no longer an issue and that MCA was satisfied with the seats allocated to the party based on the last general election’s quota.

“If an exchange (of seats) is better for BN, then we are willing to do so,” he told reporters after meeting with the Perlis MCA Committee members here today.

Also present was Perlis MCA chairman Datuk Chua Tee Yong.

Liow said the party was also satisfied with the efforts taken to strengthen the Chinese support for BN’s leadership.

“The biometrics analysis showed that there is an increase in the support for the government. This is a good sign for BN in facing the GE14,” he added. — Bernama