MCA: More Chinese youths returning home to become ‘modern farmers’

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says more ethnic Chinese youths are renouncing city lives, choosing instead to become ‘modern farmers’ in their home towns. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― An increased number of ethnic Chinese youths are shunning city lives, choosing instead to become “modern farmers” in their home towns, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said today.

The Transport Minister said the response from said youths on the prospects of agriculture and farming has also been “very encouraging”.

“Lately, especially these two years, we can see that more Chinese youngsters are going back to their hometowns to do cultivation, and they are doing more on modern agriculture. No longer the traditional agriculture.

“They are putting in a lot of research and development and [using] technology in assisting their productivity,” Liow said.

The Bentong MP added that these efforts, aided by his party MCA via its Young Farmers Co-operation Malaysia Berhad, can also help urbanise rural areas.

“We call it new urbanisation process. Not all youngsters must come to Kuala Lumpur or big cities to earn a living. In fact, if they have the opportunity in the rural areas, they will be able to earn a bigger, better livelihood.

“So I would say that MCA is providing this opportunity. We are transforming our new villages via the new urbanisation process, to help the youngsters to go back from urban areas, so that we can create the economic platform for them,” Liow added.

He said that while MCA does not possess the statistics to back it’s statement, the party’s Youth wing had detected “streams of youths” from the community going back to agriculture.

Liow was speaking at a press conference, after officiating the 10 Economic Strategic Direction Conference and Exhibition at MCA’s headquarters here.

The conference aims to explore opportunities in the agriculture industry, for the ethnic Chinese community, particularly its youths.