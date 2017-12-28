MCA member objects two new proposed seats at Selangor EC inquiry

BL Yong, says the proposal to create two new parliament seats would cause a big gap on number of voters.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 28 — Only one person has showed up so far to object to the Election Commission’s (EC) bid to create two new parliament seats in Selangor on the second day of the local inquiry process for the redelineation exercise in the state today.

A member of one of the MCA Subang branches, BL Yong, said the proposal to rename and resize Petaling Jaya Utara (P106) as Damansara and Subang (P107) as Sg Buloh would cause the two parliamentary constituencies to have a too-large discrepancy in the number of voters compared to other federal seats in the state.

He said the EC’s redelineation plans would increase the voters in P106 to over 150,000, whereas P107 will only have roughly 70,000 voters, with a ratio difference of 2.05 to 1 voter.

“The difference between the two seats is too big, and this is our main objection today,” Yong told reporters when met at the Grand Blue Wave Hotel lobby here after the hearing.

“According to the principal laid out in the Constitution, especially Schedule 13, the number of voters of the constituencies must be approximately equal,” he said, referring to the Federal Constitution.

Reporters were not allowed near the hotel ballroom on the first floor, where the inquiry was held.

Yong said he had requested for the EC to come up with a solution that would ensure a more balanced number of voters in the two constituencies.

He said he proposed to the EC to retain the Bukit Lanjan (N37) state seat under Subang, as the EC had planned to repark it under Petaling Jaya Utara.

Petaling Jaya Utara has two state seats, Kampung Tunku and Damansara Utama, while Subang has three assembly seats, including Paya Jaras and Kota Damansara.

Yong said the state constituency of Bukit Lanjan should be kept under the Subang parliamentary constituency to ensure a more balanced distribution of voters that is “in line with the principle of the constitution”.

“This is the status quo for Subang.

“I have presented our objection and I am grateful that the EC said they would take it into consideration,” Yong said.

The MCA objector said he also requested for the EC to retain the Subang name instead of changing it to Sg Buloh.

“Everyone knows Subang already… this is our humble request to them,” he added.

The EC is scheduled to hear 13 objectors today, but an officer told reporters that the remaining 12 have said they will not be attending.

Today is the second day of the public hearing and the EC to hear objections to redelineation of Gombak, Sungai Buloh, and Tanjung Karang.

Yesterday, the EC heard objections to redelineation of the federal seats of Ampang, Subang, and Kelana Jaya, as well as its state seats.

The hearings in the state had resumed yesterday after the Selangor government lost its court case to block the EC from continuing the redelineation exercise by holding public hearings.



The EC will listen to objections to redelineation of Kuala Selangor tomorrow.