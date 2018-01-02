MCA man tells Dr M to spend twilight years on memoirs instead of ‘dictator’ bid

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is greeted by party members during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first Anuual General Assembly in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should pen a memoir to set the record straight on his political career instead of planning a comeback as a “dictator” at the age of 92, said MCA leader Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

Ti, who is MCA publicity spokesman, said Dr Mahathir should be a statesman that mends his ways instead of continuing to be authoritarian and refusing to admit his past mistakes.

He reminded Dr Mahathir that the latter had declared upon retiring as prime minister that he would not interfere with his successor and only watch from afar.

“After his retirement, he had said that he will write his memoirs. Ideally, that should be the way for a retired statesman. Writing and talking and not meddling and dictating the style and manner of the new leader’s administrative style,” the MCA religious harmony bureau chairman said in a statement today.

However, Ti said Dr Mahathir has not only advised, but was now trying to dictate and micromanage the country’s affairs, including insisting on the “crooked bridge” between Singapore and Malaysia and keeping huge subsidies for the automotive industry despite heavy losses.

“No doubt Tun Mahathir has a lot to say and the best way to do so is to put it into his memoir. The difficulty of managing a plural society; the emergence of political Islam and how he handled it; the multiple mega-scandals during his tenure; the infamous ‘Operasi Lalang’; the sacking of his Deputy Anwar Ibrahim; the falling out with his Deputy Musa Hitam; the Reformasi years and the beginning of massive street protest as our political culture etc.

“Yes! Tun Mahathir has a lot to do like writing, telling and admitting to mistakes that he has made as a leader after helming the country for 22 years. The problem with us is that many leaders have left, some abruptly without leaving behind the benefit of their memoirs, thoughts and advice. Retired leaders have many opportunities to reminisce and look back the decisions they have made or they have regretted or telling us how things should have been done or ought you be done in hindsight. This will benefit the nation and her future tremendously,” he said.

Ti said the nation has been waiting for Dr Mahathir to “write his memoir honestly and sincerely without fear or favour or in this case without being egoistic or recalcitrant”.

“For me, my generation and generations to come — there are many lessons we can learn from this great man who has been loved, hated and feared when he was wielding power. We do not and definitely will not want to see him wielding power and authority again as we have seen the damage he had inflicted is worse than the good he has brought us,” he said.

Ti claimed that the removal of checks and balances such as an independent judiciary during Dr Mahathir’s time as prime minister has resulted in many instances of power abuse and the emergence of corruption as the country’s culture.

“We don’t need a proven authoritarian or dictator who was forced to leave office by massive street protest to return again via the backdoor by joining the opposition and aides by the very people who had insisted that he should go more than a decade ago,” Ti concluded.

Dr Mahathir, who previously led the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition and its mainstay party Umno, is now the chairman of the federal opposition Pakatan Harapan.

He is also the chairman of the fledgling opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.