MCA man raises Karpal’s ‘dead body’ to attack Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The late DAP chairman Karpal Singh's promise to detain Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will remain "over his dead body", an MCA religious harmony bureau secretary claimed today.

Chris Daniel Wong’s distasteful remarks appear to be an attempted play on Karpal’s famous phrase “over my dead body“, which was in relation to his stand on hudud law, when he had said “an Islamic state over my dead body” at a political rally in Sungai Pinang in 1990.

It is unclear how Wong construed the incident to be related to Karpal’s position on Dr Mahathir.

“A year before he passed away, Karpal made the promise that should Pakatan win Putrajaya then the first person they will detain is Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“With the appointment of Dr Mahathir as chairman of Pakatan Harapan, this promise will not be fulfilled or in Karpal’s own words, ‘over my dead body’. Should Pakatan be triumphant in GE14, do you think the Opposition pact will drag their Chairman to jail?” Wong said in a statement.

National newswire Bernama reported that Karpal had said in April 2013 that the Opposition would detain former prime minister Dr Mahathir and charge him in court for accusing DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang of being a racist, should the-then Pakatan Rakyat win federal power in the 13th general election.

Dr Mahathir had reportedly accused both the DAP and PAS of being racist parties.

Pakatan Rakyat has since been disbanded, and replaced with Pakatan Harapan comprising DAP, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The pact recently announced their leadership lineup headed by PPBM’s Dr Mahathir as chairman, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the de facto leader and adviser, and PKR’s Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as president.