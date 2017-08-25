MCA leader challenges Azmin to expel Selangor PAS excos

Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pic) points out that despite Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s overtures, PAS has repeatedly rejected calls to make peace with the other Pakatan Harapan parties. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali should learn from his PKR colleague William Leong and remove PAS representatives from his state administration, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said today.

The MCA religious harmony bureau chief pointed out that despite Azmin’s overtures, PAS has repeatedly rejected calls to make peace with the other Pakatan Harapan parties and even planned to contest 42 out of the 56 Selangor state seats leading to overlaps that will result in three-way fights at the general elections.

“Given yesterday’s announcement, not only should DAP resign from the Selangor state Government so as not to be seen to sleeping with PAS, Azmin Ali should also have the courage to expel the PAS Excos out of the Selangor state administration since the Moon has publicly announced their intention to cloud Pakatan Harapan in its shadows," Ti said in a statement.

However, the MCA man lauded PKR Selayang MP William Leong for “standing his ground” against his party’s efforts to negotiate with PAS and resigning from his party’s powerful political bureau.

Leong was reported to have sent in his resignation earlier this week, saying PKR should focus on fighting PAS as a three-cornered battle in the 14th general elections was inevitable.

Ti noted that the Opposition parties have tried to form a political fact in past elections, but added that their partnerships, dating back to the 1999, have never lasted long.

He added that partnerships with PAS have seen the Islamist party’s partners receiving the short end of the stick.

Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi announced yesterday that his party will contesting 42 state seats, in response to its federal Opposition rivals, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara’s plans to field candidates in PAS-controlled areas.

Sallegen added that Selangor PAS is also prepared to face PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Kajang and Azmin in Bukit Antarabangsa.