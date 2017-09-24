MCA hopes KL residents return to support BN, says Liow

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said voters supporting DAP would be detrimental to the country. — Picture by Siow Feng SawKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The MCA hopes the people in Kuala Lumpur will return to give their support to the party and and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election as only the coalition can assure the continuity of the country’s development.

Its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said if they continue to support the opposition especially DAP, it would be detrimental to the country as they are prone to curb development and neglect the people’s interest.

“The opposition have been manipulating various issues and even Chinese investments in the country had been questioned. We build strong bilateral ties with China but they question such investments and even announce the cancellation of the High Speed Rail project and others.

“Clearly they are seeking revenge and self interest and not for the people. As such, I want Kuala Lumpur residents to support BN and MCA as KL will become Greater KL which would a catalyst of the nation’s economy,” he told reporters after opening Federal Territory MCA annual convention here today.

Also present were MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Federal Territory MCA liaison chairman Datuk Yew Teong Look as well as Federal Territory MCA top leadership.

Meanwhile when asked on the status of two parliamentary seats in Federal Territory, Wangsa Maju and Bandar Tun Razak, Liow said any issue on seats would be discussed at BN Supreme Council meeting.

In this regard, Federal Territory MCA wanted to take back the Bandar Tun Razak seat even though the UMNO division had raised a proposal to be given the opportunity to contest there.

On the question of candidates, Liow said MCA had submitted a full list of candidate to BN chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for consideration and finalisation.

“We have submitted our list. We are very happy to have new faces, and our candidates are working hard on the ground…the momentum is there, the feel good is there, people are happy with services provided by our candidates,” he said and added that more than 50 per cent of MCA’s candidates are new faces. — Bernama