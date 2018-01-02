MCA, Gerakan to showcase unity at Saturday’s joint assembly

MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan underlined that the goal of the joint assembly with Gerakan was not only to unite the Chinese community, but to unite all Malaysians. — Picture by Siow Feng SawKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The ‘MCA-Gerakan Stronger Together Assembly’ scheduled for this Saturday is aimed at strengthening the good working relationship between the two Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

“It is also to express our commitment and determination in jointly preparing for the upcoming general election and present our respective achievements,” MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan and his Gerakan counterpart Datuk Liang Teck Meng told a press conference, here, today.

They said MCA and Gerakan had a very long experience of cooperation under the BN structure, especially in upholding the governance of moderation and multiracialism.

“Both parties share the mission of confronting extremism and safeguarding the rights of non-Muslims, and our cooperation has yielded results,” they said in a statement read out both in English and Mandarin.

Ong, meanwhile, noted that over the past two months, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong had led their respective teams at five discussions.

“We have good consensus. Strategies have been drawn on how to strengthen the rights and opportunities of the Chinese community and ensure that they play a greater role in the nation’s vision for development,” he said.

Ong underlined that the goal was not only to unite the Chinese community, but to unite all Malaysians.

“As a starting point, MCA and Gerakan are willing to set an example with the cooperation in holding the ‘Perhimpunan MCA-Gerakan Teguh Bersama’,” he said.

The assembly to be held at Dewan San Choon, Wisma MCA, here, is expected to attract some 2,000 participants comprising central, state and local leaders from both parties. Liow and Mah are expected to deliver speeches at the event. — Bernama