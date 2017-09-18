MCA: Extremists emboldened if DBKL cave in on own laws, policies

Ti said DBKL must not only give reasons for the cancellation, but also sufficient time and notice to the public if there are any changes of regulations or public policy. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Barisan Nasional component MCA has warned the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today that it will encourage radical and extremist pressure if it is inconsistent in upholding their own laws and policies.

Following DBKL’s decision to deny approval for the "Better Beer Festival 2017" to be held next month, MCA said the City Hall cannot arbitrarily reject any application without giving a proper reason, especially when similar events have previously been approved.

“DBKL must not be seen to be making decisions at their whims and fancy or cave in to political or extremist pressure. Otherwise, Malaysia and DBKL may be seen to be inconsistent and in disorder.

“Further, this may also encourage more radical and extremist pressure if DBKL is seen to be weak in upholding the law or their own public policies,” the party’ spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said in a statement.

Ti, who is also MCA Religious Harmony Bureau chairman, said DBKL must not only give reasons for the cancellation, but also sufficient time and notice to the public if there are any changes of regulations or public policy.

“In the name of transparency and publicity accountability, DBKL must give reasons and sufficient time in order to be fair to the organisers and also to be seen to be business and tourist friendly,” he said.

“We cannot deny that tourists across the world and other related industry may have prepared and incurred expenses towards meeting this seasonal event. Authorities must be public and business sensitive too.”

Ti said if the cancellation was in response to the demands by PAS without regard to the rights of others, it will not augur well with what he called the pluralistic and moderate Barisan National policies.

DBKL was reported to have rejected an application from the organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd following objections from PAS politicians who had claimed the festival would encourage immorality and turn Kuala Lumpur into Asia’s vice capital.

In a statement earlier today, PAS MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali praised DBKL for refusing the festival, saying the local council “carried the aspirations of all Malaysians who reject the organisation of any immoral festival that damages the people.”