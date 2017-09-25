MCA: Customs DG’s appointment shows Najib’s 1Malaysia policy

Najib told the MIC annual general meeting yesterday that he had stood his ground in appointing Datuk T. Subromaniam (pic) to lead the Customs Department. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — An MCA leader praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today for appointing Datuk T. Subromaniam as Customs director-general instead of caving into pressure groups who lobbied for a Malay.

MCA religious harmony bureau chairman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the appointment countered the perception that only Malays could reach high positions in the civil service.

“This is yet another shining example of our Prime Minister fighting for the rights of non-Muslims and awarding them positions based on merit among others,” Ti said in a statement.

“Surprisingly DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang and the Opposition who are quick to find faults are not as quick to give credence. They have remained quiet so far regarding when they should support or be giving credit where it is due.

“This is the sort of governance that MCA endorses and we hope more positions would be given to non-Muslims based on merit and merit alone unlike during the era of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as premier,” he added.

