MCA says respects ‘security reasons’ for barring Better Beer Festival 2017

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said he raised the Better Beer Festival 2017 issue in the Cabinet meeting today and was informed that the decision was made for security reasons as advised by the police. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — MCA has accepted the decision of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) which rejected an application to organise the Better Beer Festival 2017 in the federal capital for security reasons.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said he raised the issue in the Cabinet meeting today and was informed that the decision was made for security reasons as advised by the police.

“I am satisfied with the information given during the meeting and as a responsible party and government, the safety of the public has always been our top priority,” said the Transport Minister when met by reporters after attending the Cabinet meeting here today.

Liow, however, was disappointed with some of the political statements made by DAP on the issue, which depicted as if the government banned the people from drinking liquor.

“To organise such an event, we must place utmost importance on public safety first and we should respect the decision and advice made by the authorities and police,” he said.

Meanwhile Liow said more than half of MCA candidates to be fielded in the 14th General Election (GE14) would be new faces.

He said MCA had shortlisted the candidates and had submitted their names to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) president for consideration.

“The Prime Minister together with me will look into the list based on the states and will make an announcement when the time comes,” he said.

He said MCA was more ready to face the GE with a combination of young and experienced people in the political arena. — Bernama