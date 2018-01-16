MBPP terminates service of parking management company

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has terminated the service of parking management company, Perkhidmatan Alam Indah Sdn Bhd, effective today.

City Mayor Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the service termination was due to the fact that the company, which was appointed to manage the parking system in MBPP area since January 2014, had failed to settle its rental arrears to MBPP amounting to RM6 million.

“That is why the MBPP decided to terminate the service of the company and members of the public who still have the parking coupons issued by the company can still use it until Dec 31 this year.

“The service termination letter dated Jan 15 (2018) has been sent to the company’s office,” she told a press conference here today.

Maimunah said parking coupon sellers were also allowed to sell their remaining stocks until Feb 28.

“After that date (Feb 28, 2018), parking coupons issued by the company will not be allowed to be sold by any quarters,” she said.

Maimunah said the sellers could register themselves to get new coupon stocks which would be supplied by the MBPP from today at the One-Stop Payment Centre at Jalan Padang Kota Lama here.

The centre is open from 8am to 4.30pm on Monday to Friday.

“The parking coupons issued by MBPP will be sold in stages. Members of the public can also purchase the parking coupon or the monthly parking pass at the MBPP counters at Komtar, One-Stop Payment Centre at Jalan Padang Kota Lama, SPICE Office (PISA) and Balik Pulau Office. The monthly pass is priced at RM150.

“Holders of SPG or Smart Parking Gadget with available credit can still use it until Dec 31,” she added.

For enquiries, call MBPP at 04-2592130 or 04-2610182. — Bernama