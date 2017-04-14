MBPP enforcement officers, bogus officials caught asking for bribes

MBPP councillor Ong Ah Teong said there is an increase in bogus and MBPP officers going around asking for money from premise owners since last year.— Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 14 — Bogus Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers and even some actual enforcement officers have approaching shop owners to ask for bribes.

The bogus officers are still free as the cases are still being investigated by the police while the MBPP officers have been desk-bound and are facing disciplinary actions.

Since August last year, a total five of these cases have been reported by the public with police reports lodged in four of these cases, said MBPP councillor Ong Ah Teong.

He said there is a rise in bogus officers in recent years and hoped the police will take swift action to arrest them.

Two bogus officer cases were detected between August and March this year and the complainants have already lodged police reports.

“They are not MBPP officers so we hope police will find and arrest them soon,” he said.

As for the rogue MBPP enforcement officers, Ong said one was recently caught on CCTV demanding for a bribe from a sundry shop owner in Island Glades after he pretended to check the shop’s license.

“This happened on April 12, we have identified the officer and submitted a report to the disciplinary committee so disciplinary actions will be taken against him,” he said.

Last year in August, another MBPP enforcement officer was also caught misusing his position to ask for bribery and he was also referred to the disciplinary committee for further actions.

“We are revealing this to the public to tell them to be more careful against such officers, whether fake or actual MBPP officers,”

All licensing officers will have a MBPP authority card when conducting enforcement exercise accompanied by enforcement officers. Picture taken in George Town April 14, 2017.

“You must request to see their authority card and keep in mind that, all enforcement action cannot be conducted by only one officer, there must be at least two,” Ong said.

Other than these two officers pretending to check on licenses, another enforcement officer was also caught pretending to inspect houses under renovation.

MBPP councillor Joseph Ng said this officer has been going around all over the island checking on illegal renovation works by premise owners and demanding for money from them.

“He has been at it for a few years before the owners couldn’t take it anymore and finally came to us to complain this March,” Ng said.

He said the officer will go to these premises and show a fake handwritten MBPP notice before demanding for money that could start from RM100 and could go up to thousands.

He said the building department’s notices are all printed, signed by an architect and used the official MBPP letterhead.

“Only the building inspector can conduct any building inspection, not the enforcement officer,’ he said.

Both Ng and Ong reminded the public to be careful and if they are faced with individuals claiming to be from MBPP, they can always call the MBPP 24-hour hotline for confirmation.

They said all enforcement officers must be accompanied by officers from relevant departments, such as from licensing or building, when conducting any enforcement.

“The enforcement officers can only come out based on orders issued by the relevant department and they can only go accompanied by officers from that department,” they said.

The MBPP hotline numbers are 04-2637637 or 04-2637000.