MBPJ, Bank Rakyat to distribute free food for the poor through mobile soup kitchen

PETALING JAYA, May 4 — Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) in collabouration with Bank Rakyat will distribute free food to the poor through the ‘mobile soup kitchen’ concept every Saturday or Sunday from this week onwards.

Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain said through the ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme, MBPJ had renovated a five-tonne lorry and turned it into a mobile food truck under the PJ City Food Bank project.

“As we don’t have homeless people in Petaling Jaya, the free food distribution will take place in the areas of low-cost flats, PPR housing and villages around Petaling Jaya Selatan (PJS), Lembah Subang and Kota Damansara.

“The food truck will deliver packed food from the PJ City Food Bank operation centre in Section 8 to the selected areas every Saturday or Sunday every week beginning at 7pm,” he told reporters after officiating the PJ City Food truck at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelana Jaya 2, here yesterday.

He said that mobile food trucks would also be travelling to 12 selected schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to distribute free breakfast to about 30,000 students through the Free Breakfast for School Kids programme at 7am starting this week.

He said PJ City Food Bank had received RM1.5 million from Bank Rakyat since the launch in 2012 to deliver aid to the needy and as of today, it had contributed food and beverage, weighing 59.71 tonnes to 1,733 residents around Petaling Jaya. — Bernama