MBI wins best attire for team work and discipline at National Day celebrations

A man decorates his home with Malaysian flags in Ipoh. The Ipoh City Council won the best attire category in the state level National Day celebration. — Bernama picIPOH, Aug 31 — Working in a team as well as discipline in carrying out duties are among the secrets to the success of the Ipoh City Council (MBI) in winning the best attire in the overall contingent category in conjunction with the state level National Day 2017 celebration.

MBI also won second place for best march in the government department category at the celebration in Ipoh City Square here today.

Datuk Bandar Ipoh Datuk Zamri Man, in commending the MBI team, said the attire designer would produce different designs every year that was appropriate to MBI, recognised as a five-star rating local authority in the country while the 60 participants in the best match category took one month to practise their steps.

He was speaking to reporters after the tea reception and prize presentation in conjunction with the National Day celebration, which was attended by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Among those present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. — Bernama