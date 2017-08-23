MBI, Unisel to cooperate with MACC in investigation over RM16m payment

SHAH ALAM, Aug 23 — Selangor-owned Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Universiti Selangor (Unisel) will give their full cooperate to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation over allegations of misappropriation in payment of RM16 million by MBI to private company.

MBI chief executive officer Raja Shahreen Raja Othman and Unisel vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman, in a joint statement here today, said they were also prepared to provide all the evidence, and give their statements, to facilitate the investigation by MACC.

The statement stated that MBI and its subsidiaries always adopt the concept of transparency and openness in their organisational administration based on the structure of good corporate governance.

“Several series of negotiations and discussions had been carried out by Unisel and MBI, where several matters were refined and scrutinised by both parties in looking for solutions to ensure Unisel’s operation will not be affected.

“In looking for the solution, the main consideration is to ensure Unisel can provide the best education service,” it said.

It said the decision was in tandem with the Shah Alam High Court ruling in December 2012 for Unisel and the private company to settle their dispute through arbitration as provided for in their contract.

In July 2013, the Court of Appeal upheld the Shah Alam High Court decision.

Yesterday, the MACC raided five premises to obtain information and documents on its investigation over the dispute between Unisel and the private company.

The raids were carried out at the Unisel offices Shah Alam and Bestari Jaya, the private company’s office at Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur and Bestari Jaya, and also the MBI office at Section 14 here.

The private company is said to have carried out maintenance work at the Unisel main campus in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor.

Meanwhile, in KUALA LUMPUR, sources said the MACC had identified several witnesses and that they would be called soon to have their statements recorded.

“MACC is also scrutinising the documents that were seized yesterday to complete the investigation,” he said. — Bernama