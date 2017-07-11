MB: Selangor gave 75pc discount on land for fire stations

Selangor Mentri Besar Azmin Ali said his administration has sent a official explanation to the Bomba director general to clarify and clear the air over Noh’s allegation. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today denied a claim made by Tan Sri Noh Omar that the state government had charged premium prices for the site of two fire stations.

Azmin instead claimed that a 75 per cent discount for the sites had been given which resulted in a RM22.19 million loss for the state.

“The discount of 75 per cent given to both sites in Setia Alam and Bukit Rahman Putra has resulted in a loss of RM22,187,500 for the state government.

“However, for the people the Selangor state government is willing to bear the loss of the profit,” he said in a statement today.

Noh, who is the local government and housing minister was reported to have said that Azmin’s administration was not gracious enough to give a discount on the land for the two stations to be built.

Azmin explained that the initial premium market prices for the land before the discount was valued at RM19,850,000.00 for Setia Alam and RM9.7 million for Bukit Rahman Putra respectively.

The PKR deputy president said his administration has also sent a official explanation to the Bomba director general to clarify and clear the air over Noh’s allegation.