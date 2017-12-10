MB: Perak seeks Public Works Dept report on fatal Sitiawan mishap

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir said the state government had asked for a full report from the PWD to identify the cause of the accident to prevent a recurrence. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSITIAWAN, Dec 10 — The Perak Government is waiting for a detailed report from the Public Works Department (PWD) to determine whether technical problems or unwanted elements at the 21km Jalan Sitiawan-Teluk Intan near Kampung Kayan here could have contributed to a fatal accident last week.

In the crash, a couple and their three-month-old son were killed.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the state government had asked for a full report from the PWD to identify the cause of the accident to prevent a recurrence.

“Whether it is too dark to see markers, direction signs in the area in the morning or what not...we have not received any detailed comments at this stage. We will obtain a report from the authorities concerned,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over Social Security Organisation compensation to the next-of-kin of the victims of the accident before participating in tahlil prayers with the deceased couple’s family at Lekir here today.

Socso contributed funeral expenses of RM4,000 to the couple’s next-of-kin while their (couple’s) three other children will received a pension benefit of RM1,515.31 a month until the age of 21.

On December 3, Sairulazuwan Nadzim and wife, Azilina Abdul Aziz, both 37, and three-month-old Muhamad Daris Iffat were killed when their Toyota Wish skidded and overturned in a canal about 4.30am.

The couple is survived by Muhammad Daris Wafiy, 10, Muhammad Daris Rayyan, nine, and Muhammad Daris Amsyar, five.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the state government had asked the federal government to widen the road from the Sultan Yusuf Bridge, Teluk Intan to Sitiawan due to the traffic congestion in the area following the construction of the West Coast Expressway. — Bernama