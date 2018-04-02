MB: Opportunity for Terengganu residents to own house under affordable homes, PR1MA project

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said a total of 300 units of PR1MA homes would be built in each state constituency and priced at RM68,000 each, although the original cost was in the region of RM140,000. — Bernama picBESUT, April 2 — The people of Terengganu have the opportunity to own houses through the state government’s construction of affordable homes and 1Malaysia People’s Housing project (PR1MA).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said a total of 300 units of PR1MA homes would be built in each state constituency and priced at RM68,000 each, although the original cost was in the region of RM140,000.

For the affordable housing unit, it will be sold at RM20,000 each, when the original cost in around RM40,000.

“The state government will leave it to the respective state constituencies in terms of selecting the location, and how the houses should be built and distributed,” Ahmad Razif told the media after a get-together with the leaders of Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), parent-teacher association members as well as teachers from the Besut constituency, at the Kota Putera Square, Kampung Raja here this evening.

He said conditions to own the affordable housing unit was subject to the state government’s decision while for PR1MA homes, it would follow the existing requirements.

To ensure affordable housing units can be owned by the people before year-end, the state government had approved an allocation of RM1 million for each state constituency for implementation, he added. — Bernama