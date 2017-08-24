Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

MB: Only 100 houses to make way for HSR tracks in Negri Sembilan

Thursday August 24, 2017
10:01 AM GMT+8

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that according to the original plan, about 1,000 houses were to have been affected by the HSR tracks in the state. — Pictuer via Facebook/Mohamad HasanMentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that according to the original plan, about 1,000 houses were to have been affected by the HSR tracks in the state. — Pictuer via Facebook/Mohamad HasanSEREMBAN, Aug 23 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday gave the assurance that only 100 houses would be demolished to make way for the Negri Sembilan segment of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) tracks.

He said that according to the original plan, about 1,000 houses were to have been affected by the HSR tracks in the state.

“This is the best outcome following several changes to the alignment. As for the finalised alignment, an HSR station will be built in Labu, near the Kota Seriemas Golf and Country Club, instead of in Seremban according to the earlier plan,” he said after the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council here.

Mohamad said the final alignment would shorten the length of the tracks in the state from 54 kilometres to 51 kilometres.

“The alignment in the state will also encompass a one-kilometre-long tunnel. We will also have roads linking the North-South Expressway and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway to the HSR station in Labu to facilitate travel by the commuters,” he said. — Bernama

