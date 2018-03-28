MB: Old water pipes in Selangor being replaced in stages

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) speaks during Selangor State Assembly meeting at the Dewan Negeri Selangor Secretariat Building in Shah Alam March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 28 ― The Selangor government has identified more than 80 critical areas in the state that need new water pipes to ensure undisrupted water supply, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said.

The Mentri Besar said the areas had been identified since 2016 and that works to replace the pipes were underway.

“This exercise is expected to be concluded by end of next year,” he told the state assembly during the question and answer session.

The Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman was answering a question posed by Kajang representative Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on the latest involving the ongoing water restructuring exercise.

Azmin also took a swipe at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, saying that the problem of water supply disruptions was not superior to the investigation into the troubled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“While this water issue is important, I think it is unfair to compare matters related to the country’s huge debt with water,” he said.