MB: Johor BN to field MCA candidate in Gelang Patah in GE14

Saturday May 6, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

Johor BN chairman and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the candidate would be decided by the national BN leadership. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJohor BN chairman and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the candidate would be decided by the national BN leadership. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, May 6 —  Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has agreed to field a MCA candidate to contest in the Gelang Patah parliamentary seat held by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang in the 14th general election (GE14).

State BN chairman and Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the candidate, however, would be decided by the national BN leadership.

“Johor BN will field candidates in all constituencies, including Gelang Patah in which we have agreed to field a MCA candidate,” Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor Umno chairman, said in a media conference after chairing the State Umno Liaison Committee meeting here today.

He was asked to comment on Kit Siang’s announcement at a ceramah here last night that he would defend his seat in the GE14.

“i wish him (Lim Kit Siang) all the best,” he said when alluding to the opposition party veteran leader’s decision.

In the GE13 in 2013, Kit Siang defeated former Johor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Ghani  Othman with a majority of 14,762 votes.

Meanwhile Mohamed Khaled said the election machinery was already at 75 per cent readiness to face the GE14.

This preparation, he said, included identifying matters that the people aspired for, including security and others as well as to ascertain the actual number of Malay voters in Johor.

“For voters, we have managed to track down 800,000 people through the ‘trial’ process being implemented.

“On their sentiment, that is the party’s secret but generally they want to be with the state and federal governments,” he added. — Bernama

